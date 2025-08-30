Highway Woes: Rainfall Strands Thousands in Jammu

The Jammu-Srinagar highway, a vital 250-km route connecting Kashmir with the rest of India, reopened only to stranded vehicles on Saturday following a four-day closure. Landslides and the caving-in of a 60-meter road segment in Udhampur, triggered by unprecedented rainfall, had forced the shutdown.

While restoration efforts are ongoing, normal traffic on this essential route remains halted. Shubam, the NHAI Project Director of Ramban, expressed hope for a quick reopening, emphasizing that overnight rains had delayed progress. Stranded vehicles, particularly those transporting perishables, have started moving under regulated conditions.

Udhampur recorded an all-time high of 630 mm of rainfall in a single day, exacerbating damages and leaving over 2,000 vehicles trapped. The Udhampur-Chenani stretch posed significant challenges, almost 90% repaired. Efforts persist amid caution for further weather disruptions.

