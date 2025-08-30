Left Menu

Highway Woes: Rainfall Strands Thousands in Jammu

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway reopened for stranded vehicles after a four-day closure due to landslides and a collapsed stretch in Udhampur, caused by record rainfall. Efforts continue to restore normal traffic on the crucial 250-km route connecting Kashmir within the next few days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:21 IST
Highway Woes: Rainfall Strands Thousands in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu-Srinagar highway, a vital 250-km route connecting Kashmir with the rest of India, reopened only to stranded vehicles on Saturday following a four-day closure. Landslides and the caving-in of a 60-meter road segment in Udhampur, triggered by unprecedented rainfall, had forced the shutdown.

While restoration efforts are ongoing, normal traffic on this essential route remains halted. Shubam, the NHAI Project Director of Ramban, expressed hope for a quick reopening, emphasizing that overnight rains had delayed progress. Stranded vehicles, particularly those transporting perishables, have started moving under regulated conditions.

Udhampur recorded an all-time high of 630 mm of rainfall in a single day, exacerbating damages and leaving over 2,000 vehicles trapped. The Udhampur-Chenani stretch posed significant challenges, almost 90% repaired. Efforts persist amid caution for further weather disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

 Global
2
VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

 India
4
Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025