Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur confirmed the Indian government is on track to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% despite recent fluctuations in fiscal figures. Quarterly assessments have led to mismatched perceptions, yet the government remains confident in its financial projections.

The Department of Economic Affairs highlights that recent fiscal data showing a deficit at 29.9% of the full-year target by July is not indicative of overarching economic trends. Strong economic growth and fundamental indicators, such as private consumption and capital formation, provide a more optimistic outlook.

With India's GDP experiencing a notable 7.8% growth in Q1 of FY26, surpassing expectations, the nation maintains its status as the fastest-growing major economy, outpacing China's 5.2% growth. Government and private investments underpin this growth, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, construction, and services.

