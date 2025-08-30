Left Menu

Stranded Passengers Find Hope as Special Trains Depart Jammu amidst Rail Chaos

To assist stranded passengers due to disrupted rail services in the Jammu region, Northern Railways is running two special trains from Jammu station on Saturday. Many regular services, affected by monsoon-related issues, have been cancelled. Dedicated help desks are established for passenger assistance amidst severe rain impacts.

Updated: 30-08-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:36 IST
Northern Railways is stepping up efforts to aid stranded passengers in Jammu by introducing two special trains aimed at mitigating the disruption caused by heavy monsoon rains.

Rail services have taken a severe hit, with 46 cancellations, as the region faces unprecedented flooding. Rail officials are focusing on passenger assistance.

A recent landslide in Katra heightened urgency after claiming 34 lives. Despite the turmoil, key routes like Katra–Srinagar remain operational, offering a crucial lifeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

