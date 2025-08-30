Stranded Passengers Find Hope as Special Trains Depart Jammu amidst Rail Chaos

Northern Railways is stepping up efforts to aid stranded passengers in Jammu by introducing two special trains aimed at mitigating the disruption caused by heavy monsoon rains.

Rail services have taken a severe hit, with 46 cancellations, as the region faces unprecedented flooding. Rail officials are focusing on passenger assistance.

A recent landslide in Katra heightened urgency after claiming 34 lives. Despite the turmoil, key routes like Katra–Srinagar remain operational, offering a crucial lifeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)