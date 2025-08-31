Left Menu

Multi-Vehicle Crash Halts Traffic on East Texas Interstate

A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in East Texas resulted in 17 injuries and closed a major interstate, though no life-threatening injuries were reported. The accident involved two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles near Lindale, Texas, leaving authorities to clean up spilled oil and fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lindale | Updated: 31-08-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 05:23 IST
Multi-Vehicle Crash Halts Traffic on East Texas Interstate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A major multi-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday on Interstate 20 in East Texas, sending 17 people to hospitals. Fortunately, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Lindale Fire Chief Jeremy LaRue.

The collision involved two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles and took place around 4 p.m. near Lindale, approximately 90 miles east of Dallas. The westbound lanes remained closed for several hours as clean-up crews worked to clear oil and diesel fuel from the highway.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Update: Osaka Advances, Jordan Passes, Gauff Gains Momentum

Sports Update: Osaka Advances, Jordan Passes, Gauff Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Israeli Airstrike Targets Houthi Leadership in Yemen: Prime Minister Among Fatalities

Israeli Airstrike Targets Houthi Leadership in Yemen: Prime Minister Among F...

 Global
3
Record-Breaking Victory: Sydney Marathon Enters Global Elite

Record-Breaking Victory: Sydney Marathon Enters Global Elite

 Global
4
Firefighters Detained at US Border Amid Wildfire Efforts

Firefighters Detained at US Border Amid Wildfire Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025