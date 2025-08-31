Multi-Vehicle Crash Halts Traffic on East Texas Interstate

A major multi-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday on Interstate 20 in East Texas, sending 17 people to hospitals. Fortunately, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Lindale Fire Chief Jeremy LaRue.

The collision involved two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles and took place around 4 p.m. near Lindale, approximately 90 miles east of Dallas. The westbound lanes remained closed for several hours as clean-up crews worked to clear oil and diesel fuel from the highway.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)