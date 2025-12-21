Left Menu

Violent Loan Dispute Leaves Young Painter Hospitalized

A 19-year-old painter named Kuldeep was stabbed in the neck over a Rs 2,000 loan dispute in Delhi's Budh Vihar area. The altercation, involving Ratan and Shyamveer, led to severe injuries for Kuldeep, necessitating hospital treatment. Both suspects have been arrested, and an FIR has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 23:31 IST
  • India

A 19-year-old painter in Delhi's Budh Vihar was violently attacked over a Rs 2,000 loan dispute, leading to the arrest of two individuals, according to police.

The painter, identified as Kuldeep, was stabbed in the neck during a heated argument with Ratan in Gali Shyam Colony on Saturday, authorities reported.

Despite intervention, Kuldeep sustained severe injuries and underwent surgery at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Police have detained the accused suspects, Ratan and Shyamveer, recovering the weapon used in the attack. An official investigation is underway.

