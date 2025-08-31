Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives on Bundelkhand Expressway and NH-34

In a tragic turn of events, separate road accidents led to the deaths of three individuals and injured two more over the weekend. The first incident, which occurred on the service lane of Bundelkhand Expressway, involved a head-on collision between two motorcycles, resulting in the deaths of Ravi Nishad, 30, and Sunny, 20. Two more individuals, Bhagat Singh, 22, and Abhay, 12, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Rath Community Health Centre. SHO of Chiksi police station Santosh Kumar confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A second tragedy unfolded on national highway-34, where motorcyclist Upendra, 35, lost his life after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Baherela turn in the Maudaha area. Despite being rushed to Maudaha Community Health Center by ambulance, Upendra succumbed to his injuries during treatment. SHO of Maudaha police station Umesh Singh stated they are utilizing CCTV footage to track down the offending vehicle.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant on the roads as investigations are underway to bring justice to the victims of these unfortunate accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)