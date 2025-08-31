Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives on Bundelkhand Expressway and NH-34

In a series of tragic road accidents, three men lost their lives and two others were injured. The first accident, a head-on motorcycle collision, occurred near the Bundelkhand Expressway, resulting in two fatalities. A separate incident on NH-34 left another motorcyclist dead, as authorities investigate the unidentified vehicle involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 31-08-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 09:31 IST
Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives on Bundelkhand Expressway and NH-34
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, separate road accidents led to the deaths of three individuals and injured two more over the weekend. The first incident, which occurred on the service lane of Bundelkhand Expressway, involved a head-on collision between two motorcycles, resulting in the deaths of Ravi Nishad, 30, and Sunny, 20. Two more individuals, Bhagat Singh, 22, and Abhay, 12, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Rath Community Health Centre. SHO of Chiksi police station Santosh Kumar confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A second tragedy unfolded on national highway-34, where motorcyclist Upendra, 35, lost his life after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Baherela turn in the Maudaha area. Despite being rushed to Maudaha Community Health Center by ambulance, Upendra succumbed to his injuries during treatment. SHO of Maudaha police station Umesh Singh stated they are utilizing CCTV footage to track down the offending vehicle.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant on the roads as investigations are underway to bring justice to the victims of these unfortunate accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Betrayed by Love: A Tragic End in Tanda Majra

Betrayed by Love: A Tragic End in Tanda Majra

 India
2
Maratha Quota Debate: Will CM Fadnavis Intervene?

Maratha Quota Debate: Will CM Fadnavis Intervene?

 India
3
India Unveils Strategies to Counter US Tariff Hikes

India Unveils Strategies to Counter US Tariff Hikes

 India
4
Tripura's Battle Against Cyber Fraud: A Growing Concern

Tripura's Battle Against Cyber Fraud: A Growing Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025