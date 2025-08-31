Left Menu

India Post Halts US Mail Services Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

India Post has suspended mail operations to the US due to unclear new regulations from the US Customs Department. The suspension affects all mail categories, including gifts under USD 100, as air carriers refuse shipments without regulatory clarity. Refunds are available for undelivered items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:20 IST
India Post has announced a suspension of all mail services to the United States, citing confusion over new regulations implemented by the US Customs Department. This suspension encompasses all categories of mail, including those valued at under USD 100, as air carriers refuse shipments without the necessary regulatory guidelines.

In an official statement on Sunday, India Post highlighted that the inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail amid undefined regulatory mechanisms has necessitated the halt in services. This decision follows a temporary suspension of services for gifts above USD 100 due to new US customs rules. Customers with undelivered items are entitled to postage refunds.

According to the recent executive order effective from August 29, 2025, items valued over USD 100 are subject to US customs duties. However, essential processes such as designating 'qualified parties' and duty collection methods remain unresolved, prompting US-bound carriers to deny shipments from India. The postal department is monitoring the situation closely to resume services promptly.

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

