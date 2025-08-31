Traffic Restrictions Partially Lifted on Thamarassery Ghat Road

The Kozhikode District authorities, led by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, have partially lifted traffic restrictions on the Thamarassery Ghat road following persistent landslides. The decision allows multi-axle vehicles along with other traffic, albeit with certain conditions still in place.

The authorities emphasize that existing one-way traffic rules will continue to apply. Vehicles from each direction will be allowed to pass alternately, under strict police supervision. In the event of heavy rainfall, however, these restrictions could be reimposed, according to the District Collector.

The strategic route, connecting the districts of Kozhikode and Wayanad, had faced closure recently due to multiple landslides. Though the road has been cleared, safety concerns persist, leading officials to cautiously lift the ban on heavy vehicles. Notably, a recent incident involving a truck losing control highlighted the ongoing risks.

