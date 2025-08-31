Left Menu

Traffic Restrictions Partially Lifted on Thamarassery Ghat Road

Traffic restrictions on Thamarassery Ghat road were partially lifted, allowing multi-axle vehicles to pass under certain conditions. Existing one-way regulations remain, with intervals of passage under police supervision. The route is crucial, linking Kozhikode and Wayanad, previously closed due to landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:24 IST
Traffic Restrictions Partially Lifted on Thamarassery Ghat Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kozhikode District authorities, led by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, have partially lifted traffic restrictions on the Thamarassery Ghat road following persistent landslides. The decision allows multi-axle vehicles along with other traffic, albeit with certain conditions still in place.

The authorities emphasize that existing one-way traffic rules will continue to apply. Vehicles from each direction will be allowed to pass alternately, under strict police supervision. In the event of heavy rainfall, however, these restrictions could be reimposed, according to the District Collector.

The strategic route, connecting the districts of Kozhikode and Wayanad, had faced closure recently due to multiple landslides. Though the road has been cleared, safety concerns persist, leading officials to cautiously lift the ban on heavy vehicles. Notably, a recent incident involving a truck losing control highlighted the ongoing risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeid...

 Global
2
US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

 Global
3
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
4
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025