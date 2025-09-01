September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals

The global markets are navigating a turbulent start in September, facing the dual hurdles of geopolitical tensions and economic indicators. With Asian markets down and Wall Street on a holiday break, the S&P 500 futures remained flat, reflecting a typically challenging month for investors.

Optimism over China's AI initiative buoyed its markets, with Chinese blue chips climbing over 10% last month. Alibaba's shares saw a remarkable surge, bolstered by strong performance in its cloud business, while reports suggest Huawei chips are gaining traction for AI applications. However, profit-taking affected Japanese chip stocks, including a notable drop for Advantest.

In the U.S., ongoing legal challenges to former President Trump's tariff policies create further uncertainty. While tariffs remain pending a Supreme Court appeal, the implications could affect trade dynamics with key partners. Meanwhile, market participants are eyeing upcoming European economic data and speeches from ECB officials for future guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)