Tragic Collision on Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway

A fatal accident on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway resulted in the death of a tractor driver and injuries to five others. The accident occurred when a bus overturned after skidding and hitting a tractor, car, and scooter. The deceased, Bilas, was identified as a migrant laborer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:46 IST
A fatal accident unfolded on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway on Monday, claiming the life of a tractor driver and leaving five individuals injured. According to local authorities, the collision happened near Munak village when a private bus with 15 passengers traveling from Dasuya to Tanda skidded off-road.

The bus propelled into a tractor, subsequently smashing into a car and a scooter before overturning. The forceful impact led to the immediate death of the tractor driver, identified as Bilas, a migrant laborer residing in Munak village, said Inspector Gurwinderjit Singh, the Station House Officer of Tanda police station.

The injured passengers were swiftly transported to the Community Health Centre in Tanda for medical attention. Local police are investigating the precise cause of the accident.

