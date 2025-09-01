Left Menu

Escorts Kubota's Tractor Sales Surge in August 2025

Escorts Kubota Ltd reported a 27.1% increase in tractor sales in August 2025 with 8,456 units sold, a rise from 6,652 units in August 2024. Favorable conditions such as a strong monsoon and an early festive season contributed to this growth. The industry anticipates further demand improvements.

Farm and construction equipment firm Escorts Kubota Ltd announced a significant boost in tractor sales for August 2025, marking a 27.1% increase from the previous year. The firm sold 8,456 units, compared to 6,652 units in August 2024, showcasing a robust sales performance driven by favorable rural conditions.

Domestic sales contributed 7,902 units to the total, a 26.6% rise from the 6,243 units in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the company's export figures also showed a 26.6% increase, with 554 units sold compared to 409 units in August 2024, highlighting the sustained growth in the sector.

The company attributed the growth to timely and widespread monsoon rains, strong water reservoir levels, and an early festive season. Looking forward, Escorts Kubota remains optimistic about the agricultural equipment industry's outlook, expecting improved demand with the timely GST rate adjustments and increased Kharif sowing.

