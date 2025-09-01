Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

A tragic helicopter crash in the Chilas area of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, claimed the lives of at least five crew members, including two pilots. The aircraft was attempting a test landing on a new helipad. The incident marks the second crash in recent weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident, at least five crew members, including two pilots, lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred in the Chilas area of Diamer district, with government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq stating that the helicopter was conducting a test landing on a newly-proposed helipad.

Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Hameed confirmed the casualties, while further details on the cause remain unclear. This marks the second helicopter crash in the region in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Issuing notices within 7 days to electors whose documents incomplete, its continuing exercise: EC to SC.

Issuing notices within 7 days to electors whose documents incomplete, its co...

 India
2
Any extension of Sep 1 deadline to file claims, objections will disrupt SIR exercise, finalisation of electoral roll: EC to SC.

Any extension of Sep 1 deadline to file claims, objections will disrupt SIR ...

 India
3
European Shares Rise Amid Novo Nordisk's Heart-Health Drug Success

European Shares Rise Amid Novo Nordisk's Heart-Health Drug Success

 Global
4
Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory

Nitish Rana Leads West Delhi Lions to Historic DPL2025 Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025