Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan
A tragic helicopter crash in the Chilas area of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, claimed the lives of at least five crew members, including two pilots. The aircraft was attempting a test landing on a new helipad. The incident marks the second crash in recent weeks.
Updated: 01-09-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:53 IST
In a tragic incident, at least five crew members, including two pilots, lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, officials confirmed.
The crash occurred in the Chilas area of Diamer district, with government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq stating that the helicopter was conducting a test landing on a newly-proposed helipad.
Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Hameed confirmed the casualties, while further details on the cause remain unclear. This marks the second helicopter crash in the region in recent weeks.
