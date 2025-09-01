Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan

In a tragic incident, at least five crew members, including two pilots, lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred in the Chilas area of Diamer district, with government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq stating that the helicopter was conducting a test landing on a newly-proposed helipad.

Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Hameed confirmed the casualties, while further details on the cause remain unclear. This marks the second helicopter crash in the region in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)