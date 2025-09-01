Ashok Leyland Posts Steady Sales Growth Despite Market Fluctuations

Ashok Leyland, one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, announced a notable 5% rise in total sales for August, tallying 15,239 units. This marks an improvement from the 14,463 units sold in the same period last year, according to a company statement released on Monday.

Domestic sales followed suit, showing a growth of 2%, with 13,622 units sold compared to 13,347 units in August of the previous year. The company's robust performance demonstrates resilience amid market uncertainties.

Despite the sales surge, shares of Ashok Leyland experienced a slight dip, trading down by 0.16% at Rs 126.70 per share on the BSE. This slight market reaction indicates investor caution amid fluctuating market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)