Trump's Tariff Tango: Rising Costs and Shifting Medicines

President Donald Trump's tariff plans are set to shake up the pharmaceutical sector, a stronghold previously spared from high duty rates amid his trade wars. With promises of imposing stiff levies, Trump aims to bolster domestic production, although the impact on drug prices remains under scrutiny.

Recently detailed trade agreements hint at a dramatic shift, potentially raising tariffs to 200 percent on non-US made drugs. The anticipated tariffs could hinder complex supply chains, elevate drug prices, and exacerbate access issues, particularly affecting consumers at the pharmacy counter.

Amid ongoing negotiations, analysts believe final tariff numbers may fall significantly lower than initially proposed. Meanwhile, major drugmakers are already strategizing; with stockpiling protocols and increased local manufacturing efforts, they are preparing for a potential market transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)