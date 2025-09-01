Meesho Boosts Job Market with Over a Million Opportunities Pre-Festive Season
Softbank-backed Meesho generated over a million job opportunities through its sellers network and logistics space ahead of the festival season. With over 12 lakh jobs primarily from tier-3 and tier-4 cities, Meesho has bolstered employment by 90% compared to the previous year, empowering Indian businesses and logistics partners.
Softbank-backed e-commerce giant Meesho has unveiled its substantial contribution to the job market, generating over a million employment opportunities through its seller's network and logistical operations ahead of this year's festive season.
This boom in job creation includes roles in picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and handling shipment returns within the logistics sector. Notably, over 70% of these 12 lakh seasonal jobs stem from tier-3 and tier-4 cities, which marks a 40% increase from the previous season.
In addition to leveraging third-party logistics providers, Meesho has announced that their seller's network has created 5.5 lakh jobs, while logistics partnerships account for 6.7 lakh roles, reflecting a sensational 90% growth over last year's festive hiring.
