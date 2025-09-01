Meesho Boosts Job Market with Over a Million Opportunities Pre-Festive Season

Softbank-backed e-commerce giant Meesho has unveiled its substantial contribution to the job market, generating over a million employment opportunities through its seller's network and logistical operations ahead of this year's festive season.

This boom in job creation includes roles in picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and handling shipment returns within the logistics sector. Notably, over 70% of these 12 lakh seasonal jobs stem from tier-3 and tier-4 cities, which marks a 40% increase from the previous season.

In addition to leveraging third-party logistics providers, Meesho has announced that their seller's network has created 5.5 lakh jobs, while logistics partnerships account for 6.7 lakh roles, reflecting a sensational 90% growth over last year's festive hiring.

(With inputs from agencies.)