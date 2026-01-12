New Rural Employment Act Sparks Debate: VB-G RAM G vs. MGNREGA

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar defended the Centre's introduction of the Vikshit Bharat Guaranteed for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, or VB-G RAM G, as a corrective measure to the earlier MGNREGA, during a press briefing on Monday.

Khattar asserted that the new act addresses issues of corruption and lack of accountability found in MGNREGA, promising a more efficient, transparent system that extends employment days from 100 to 125, while incorporating digital oversight to reduce malpractices.

Meanwhile, the Congress party condemns the replacement of the UPA-era scheme, undertaking a 'save MGNREGA' campaign to counteract what they term misinformation, as protests unfold through Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)