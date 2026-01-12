New Rural Employment Act Sparks Debate: VB-G RAM G vs. MGNREGA
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar advocates the new VB-G RAM G Act, claiming it rectifies MGNREGA's shortcomings by increasing employment days and enhancing accountability. The Congress contests the repeal, citing misinformation and leading protests against the new scheme. Technological advancements aim to curtail corruption in implementation.
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar defended the Centre's introduction of the Vikshit Bharat Guaranteed for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, or VB-G RAM G, as a corrective measure to the earlier MGNREGA, during a press briefing on Monday.
Khattar asserted that the new act addresses issues of corruption and lack of accountability found in MGNREGA, promising a more efficient, transparent system that extends employment days from 100 to 125, while incorporating digital oversight to reduce malpractices.
Meanwhile, the Congress party condemns the replacement of the UPA-era scheme, undertaking a 'save MGNREGA' campaign to counteract what they term misinformation, as protests unfold through Jharkhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
