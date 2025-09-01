India Levies Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Elevator Parts

In a move to bolster domestic manufacturers, India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has advised imposing an anti-dumping duty on specific engineering imports from China.

The investigation found that 'T-shaped elevator and counterweight guide rails' imported from China have been priced below the normal value, causing market disruption domestically.

The proposed duty spans between 24.11% and 51.87% of the CIF value, awaiting the finance ministry's ultimate decision. The initiative is part of India's broader efforts to redress its significant trade imbalance with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)