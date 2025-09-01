Left Menu

Close Call on the Tracks: Averted Train Disaster Sparks Inquiry

A near-disaster was averted when a Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express was mistakenly diverted onto an under-repair track. The Hodal station master, who admitted the mistake, was suspended along with the section controller. An alert gangman and quick-thinking loco pilot prevented a serious accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express train narrowly escaped disaster after being mistakenly diverted onto an under-repair track, prompting a suspension of key railway officials. The incident, occurring under the Agra Rail Division, has spotlighted concerns regarding multitasking and communication lapses within railway operations.

The train was erroneously routed onto a loop line undergoing maintenance on August 26, 2025, due to complex multitasking by Hodal station master Satveer, while attempting to manage an emergency. Despite prior arrangements to block the track for repairs, an oversight led to the train's dangerous diversion.

A gangman's timely alert and the loco pilot's emergency braking averted a potential catastrophe. The incident disrupted significant rail traffic, causing delays but ultimately highlighting the critical importance of alertness and effective communication in maintaining rail safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

