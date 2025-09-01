Close Call on the Tracks: Averted Train Disaster Sparks Inquiry

A Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express train narrowly escaped disaster after being mistakenly diverted onto an under-repair track, prompting a suspension of key railway officials. The incident, occurring under the Agra Rail Division, has spotlighted concerns regarding multitasking and communication lapses within railway operations.

The train was erroneously routed onto a loop line undergoing maintenance on August 26, 2025, due to complex multitasking by Hodal station master Satveer, while attempting to manage an emergency. Despite prior arrangements to block the track for repairs, an oversight led to the train's dangerous diversion.

A gangman's timely alert and the loco pilot's emergency braking averted a potential catastrophe. The incident disrupted significant rail traffic, causing delays but ultimately highlighting the critical importance of alertness and effective communication in maintaining rail safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)