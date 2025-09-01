Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Traffic Chaos Unleashed by Torrential Rainfall

Delhi experienced significant traffic disruptions due to heavy rainfall on Monday. Key roads and intersections were clogged, stranding commuters for hours, especially in South and Northwest Delhi. Waterlogging worsened the situation on ring roads and major routes, causing prolonged traffic jams throughout the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:16 IST
Delhi Drenched: Traffic Chaos Unleashed by Torrential Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall in the national capital on Monday caused widespread traffic chaos, severely impacting vehicular movement across the city.

Major roads and intersections reported extensive congestion, leaving commuters stranded for hours amidst long vehicle queues.

Particularly affected were areas in South and Northwest Delhi, where waterlogging exacerbated the already dire traffic situation, including critical ring roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

Avian Flu Alert: NZP Implements Emergency Measures

 India
2
Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presence

Tamil Nadu Secures Major German Investments, Boosting Global Industry Presen...

 India
3
Liverpool Poised for Record-Breaking Signing of Alexander Isak

Liverpool Poised for Record-Breaking Signing of Alexander Isak

 Global
4
UCO Bank Manager Arrested in Bribery Scandal

UCO Bank Manager Arrested in Bribery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025