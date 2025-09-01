Delhi Drenched: Traffic Chaos Unleashed by Torrential Rainfall
Delhi experienced significant traffic disruptions due to heavy rainfall on Monday. Key roads and intersections were clogged, stranding commuters for hours, especially in South and Northwest Delhi. Waterlogging worsened the situation on ring roads and major routes, causing prolonged traffic jams throughout the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall in the national capital on Monday caused widespread traffic chaos, severely impacting vehicular movement across the city.
Major roads and intersections reported extensive congestion, leaving commuters stranded for hours amidst long vehicle queues.
Particularly affected were areas in South and Northwest Delhi, where waterlogging exacerbated the already dire traffic situation, including critical ring roads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Teen Rivalry Turns Deadly: Stabbing in South Delhi
Assam's Capital Struggles Amid Heavy Rain and Waterlogging Crisis
Heavy Rains Paralyze Assam's Capital: Traffic Chaos and Waterlogging Woes
AAP Questions Delhi Government's Transparency Over Waterlogging Crisis
Dramatic Police Shootout in Northwest Delhi Nabs Wanted Criminal