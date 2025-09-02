India Unveils First Indigenous Chip at Semicon India 2025, Setting Stage for Global Semiconductor Leadership

In a landmark event, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed India's pioneering 32-bit processor, Vikram, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Semicon India 2025 in Delhi. The indigenous chip, developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Lab, highlights India's growing prowess in semiconductor production.

Vaishnaw remarked on India's meteoric rise in the semiconductor sector, driven by government initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission. 'In just a few years, the world now views India as a stable hub of innovation and growth,' he stated, emphasizing the rapid construction of semiconductor units nationwide.

Amid global uncertainties, India aims to be a beacon of stability, showcasing technological self-reliance through significant government investments. The launch of the OSAT Pilot Line Facility in Gujarat marks a crucial milestone in India's goal to become a prominent player in the global semiconductor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)