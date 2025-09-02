Left Menu

CFA Society India's Wealth Management Conference: Navigating Change and Innovation

The CFA Society India hosted its 10th India Wealth Management Conference in Mumbai, gathering over 500 delegates. The event, co-hosted by CFA Institute, focused on global and Indian wealth trends, advisory models, and investment strategies, emphasizing the importance of transforming wealth management to meet contemporary needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:17 IST
CFA Society India's Wealth Management Conference: Navigating Change and Innovation
Speakers-Atul Singh, CEO & MD, LGT Wealth India, Vipul Kapur, Head - Private Banking, Mashreq, Apurva Sahijwani, MD & CEO, Avendus Wealth Management. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th India Wealth Management Conference, organized by CFA Society India and co-hosted by the global CFA Institute, took place in Mumbai on August 29, 2025. The event attracted over 500 participants, including CFA charterholders, investment professionals, and wealth managers, convening to discuss key industry developments and future paradigms.

The conference explored various topics pivoting around wealth management evolution, India's expanding wealth narrative, advisory versus distribution models, and private banking opportunities. Chaired by industry stalwarts Shamit Chokshi and Vijayanand Venkataraman, it also delved into risk profiling, wealth architecture, and the philanthropic capital allocation challenges.

Prominent speakers, including Arati Porwal of CFA Institute, and notable sessions led by experts such as Rajesh Adwalpalker and Marc Pilgrem, highlighted global shifts in wealth management towards digital, fee-based models. The discussions underscored the blend of innovation, client-centric approaches, and ethical standards as catalysts for growth and transformation within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swan Defence Partners with Indian Maritime University to Propel Maritime Education

Swan Defence Partners with Indian Maritime University to Propel Maritime Edu...

 India
2
Activists Face Legal Action for Disruptive Social Media Videos

Activists Face Legal Action for Disruptive Social Media Videos

 India
3
Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

 India
4
Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025