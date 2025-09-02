CFA Society India's Wealth Management Conference: Navigating Change and Innovation

The 10th India Wealth Management Conference, organized by CFA Society India and co-hosted by the global CFA Institute, took place in Mumbai on August 29, 2025. The event attracted over 500 participants, including CFA charterholders, investment professionals, and wealth managers, convening to discuss key industry developments and future paradigms.

The conference explored various topics pivoting around wealth management evolution, India's expanding wealth narrative, advisory versus distribution models, and private banking opportunities. Chaired by industry stalwarts Shamit Chokshi and Vijayanand Venkataraman, it also delved into risk profiling, wealth architecture, and the philanthropic capital allocation challenges.

Prominent speakers, including Arati Porwal of CFA Institute, and notable sessions led by experts such as Rajesh Adwalpalker and Marc Pilgrem, highlighted global shifts in wealth management towards digital, fee-based models. The discussions underscored the blend of innovation, client-centric approaches, and ethical standards as catalysts for growth and transformation within the sector.

