Bird Strike Grounds Indigo Flight

An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Kolkata was forced to return to Nagpur airport due to a suspected bird strike after takeoff, carrying 160 to 165 passengers. The flight was subsequently canceled.

Updated: 02-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:17 IST
Bird Strike Grounds Indigo Flight
An IndiGo flight bound for Kolkata from Nagpur faced an unexpected delay when it had to return shortly after take-off due to a suspected bird strike, as reported by a senior airport official.

The flight, carrying between 160 and 165 passengers, made its way back to the Nagpur airport as a precautionary measure, ensuring passenger safety remained a top priority.

Following this incident, the flight has been officially canceled, according to the official statement given to PTI.

