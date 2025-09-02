Bird Strike Grounds Indigo Flight
An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Kolkata was forced to return to Nagpur airport due to a suspected bird strike after takeoff, carrying 160 to 165 passengers. The flight was subsequently canceled.
An IndiGo flight bound for Kolkata from Nagpur faced an unexpected delay when it had to return shortly after take-off due to a suspected bird strike, as reported by a senior airport official.
The flight, carrying between 160 and 165 passengers, made its way back to the Nagpur airport as a precautionary measure, ensuring passenger safety remained a top priority.
Following this incident, the flight has been officially canceled, according to the official statement given to PTI.
