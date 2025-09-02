Bird Strike Grounds Indigo Flight

An IndiGo flight bound for Kolkata from Nagpur faced an unexpected delay when it had to return shortly after take-off due to a suspected bird strike, as reported by a senior airport official.

The flight, carrying between 160 and 165 passengers, made its way back to the Nagpur airport as a precautionary measure, ensuring passenger safety remained a top priority.

Following this incident, the flight has been officially canceled, according to the official statement given to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)