Bangladesh's Uncertain Return to Kolkata Book Fair Sparks Concerns

Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming International Kolkata Book Fair remains uncertain due to compulsory clearance needed from India's Ministry of External Affairs. Organisers stressed the requirement for official permissions citing security concerns. Bangladesh has been a significant participant since 1996, but missed the 2025 edition due to unrest.

As Bangladesh faces uncertainty over its participation in the International Kolkata Book Fair, organisers have emphasized the necessity of clearance from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This requirement is crucial amid ongoing security concerns, explained Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee.

The Publishers and Booksellers Guild, which manages the annually celebrated fair, stated it cannot entertain requests from Bangladesh without official permission. Bangladesh, a prominent participant since 1996, missed the 2025 edition following regional unrest.

The 49th edition of the book fair is set to take place from January 22 to February 3, 2026, featuring Argentina as the theme country. Several other nations are expected to participate, with organisers planning over 1,000 stalls.

