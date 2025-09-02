Left Menu

Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

A search and rescue mission continues for a missing helicopter in Borneo, Indonesia, carrying eight people. The helicopter lost contact near Mandin Damar Waterfall. The operation involves aerial and ground teams covering a 27-square-kilometre area, ensuring safety through coordinated efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Efforts to locate a missing helicopter over Indonesia's Borneo Island have intensified, with search and rescue operations entering a second day. The helicopter, a BK 117 D3 from Estindo Air, went missing with eight individuals, including an Indian national, onboard.

The helicopter, carrying a pilot, an engineer, and six passengers, lost contact while flying near Mandin Damar Waterfall in South Kalimantan. Authorities have identified the passengers, including Indian national Santha Kumar and crew members Captain Haryanto and Eng Hendra.

To aid the search, two helicopters are alternating shifts to ensure safety, while a ground team of 140 personnel and local volunteers is combing a 27-square-kilometre area. The operation remains a coordinated effort between aerial and ground units.

