Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

Efforts to locate a missing helicopter over Indonesia's Borneo Island have intensified, with search and rescue operations entering a second day. The helicopter, a BK 117 D3 from Estindo Air, went missing with eight individuals, including an Indian national, onboard.

The helicopter, carrying a pilot, an engineer, and six passengers, lost contact while flying near Mandin Damar Waterfall in South Kalimantan. Authorities have identified the passengers, including Indian national Santha Kumar and crew members Captain Haryanto and Eng Hendra.

To aid the search, two helicopters are alternating shifts to ensure safety, while a ground team of 140 personnel and local volunteers is combing a 27-square-kilometre area. The operation remains a coordinated effort between aerial and ground units.