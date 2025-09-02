Left Menu

Unraveling the Myth: Inside Kim Jong Un's Luxurious Armored Train

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's armored train, a signature transportation mode for the country's leaders, is steeped in mystery and tradition. Offering safety and comfort for state visits, the trains are equipped with bedrooms, offices, and elaborate amenities, reflecting a blend of opulence and secrecy.

Unraveling the Myth: Inside Kim Jong Un's Luxurious Armored Train
In a rare and curious sight, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Beijing on his famed armored train, a preferred mode of transportation steeped in both tradition and security for the reclusive nation's leaders.

These trains, offering more safety and comfort compared to North Korea's ageing aircrafts, boast an array of amenities, including bedrooms, offices, and space for security personnel and contingency supplies, providing a secure environment for discussions and state affairs.

As North Korean leaders have historically relied on these trains for international visits, they serve as a symbol of the regime's continued preference for showcasing power through secrecy and opulence, while facilitating necessary state engagements across borders.

