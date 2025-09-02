Left Menu

Parliament Strike Looms as Security Staff Demand Better Conditions

Security staff at Britain's parliament will strike for two days in September over pay and conditions. This comes amid a resurgence of strikes due to high inflation, with action affecting doctors and London's Tube. Parliament is working with police on contingency plans to maintain safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:03 IST
Security staff at the Houses of Parliament in Britain are scheduled to strike for two days this month in protest over working conditions and pay, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union announced on Tuesday.

This move comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government grapples with a resurgence of industrial action across various sectors, triggered by high inflation, which surged to 3.8% in July.

The strikes at the Palace of Westminster are set for September 3 and 10, with parliament working alongside metropolitan police on safety measures while negotiating with staff unions for a solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

