ART MUMBAI 2025: A Global Celebration of South Asian Artistry

ART MUMBAI has rapidly established itself as a pivotal event in the South Asian art calendar since its debut in 2023. Bringing together top-tier Modern and Contemporary art from the region and beyond, the annual fair serves as a convergence point for leading artists, galleries, institutions, curators, and collectors. The event not only showcases art from South Asia and the world but also sparks global dialogue within the art community.

Founders Minal and Dinesh Vazirani, alongside Conor Macklin and Nakul Dev Chawla, are thrilled to announce the 2025 edition, scheduled for November 13-16 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course. This iteration will feature over 80 exhibitors, spotlighting prestigious Indian galleries such as Experimenter and DAG, alongside international names like Lisson Gallery and Galleria Continua.

Highlights of ART MUMBAI 2025 include an expanded lineup of exhibitors, offsite VIP programs featuring private previews and artist interactions, and an engaging lineup of public performances. Visitors can expect curated guided walks, a dedicated sculpture walk for women artists, and vibrant culinary and lifestyle offerings. The founders aim to create an inclusive platform that elevates South Asian artistic talent and stimulates innovative cultural exchanges.