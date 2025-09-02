DCM Shriram and Aarti Industries Forge Long-Term Chlorine Supply Deal
DCM Shriram Ltd has entered a strategic agreement to supply chlorine to Aarti Industries Ltd. This deal involves establishing an underground pipeline, enabling AIL to procure an additional 200 tonnes of chlorine daily from DCM Shriram's chlor-alkali plant for its facility in Jhagadia, Gujarat.
DCM Shriram Ltd announced a pivotal agreement with Aarti Industries Ltd to supply chlorine, marking a significant step in their long-term business relationship.
This strategic move will see the formation of an underground pipeline linking DCM Shriram's chlor-alkali plant to Aarti's new downstream chemicals facility in Jhagadia, Gujarat.
The agreement is expected to boost chlorine supply significantly, with Aarti Industries poised to increase its purchase from 150 to 350 tonnes per day, further cementing the partnership between these industrial giants.
