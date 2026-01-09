Left Menu

Tanfac Industries Expands with New Fluorinated Chemicals Facility

Tanfac Industries plans to invest Rs 495 crore in a new manufacturing facility for fluorinated chemicals and raise Rs 500 crore through equity shares. The facility, located in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, aims to be operational by November, enhancing the company's downstream product offerings and investor engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:43 IST
Tanfac Industries Expands with New Fluorinated Chemicals Facility
  • Country:
  • India

Tanfac Industries Limited is set to enhance its operations with the establishment of a new manufacturing facility for fluorinated chemicals, a development expected to cost Rs 495 crore.

The company announced this initiative in a regulatory filing, revealing a strategic move to expand its downstream product line. Scheduled to commence operations in November at its Cuddalore site, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 20,000 tonnes.

To fund this project and further corporate activities, Tanfac Industries plans to raise Rs 500 crore by issuing equity shares. This capital-raising strategy includes a split of existing equity shares to enhance market liquidity and attract more investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Leaders Urge Dialogue with Russia Amidst Ongoing Tensions

European Leaders Urge Dialogue with Russia Amidst Ongoing Tensions

 Global
2
Senior BJP leaders in Delhi receive coal scam proceeds; I can furnish proof before public if needed, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.

Senior BJP leaders in Delhi receive coal scam proceeds; I can furnish proof ...

 India
3
UAE Curbs UK University Admissions Amid Islamist Radicalization Concerns

UAE Curbs UK University Admissions Amid Islamist Radicalization Concerns

 United Kingdom
4
Courtroom Chaos: High Drama in Calcutta Over ED-TMC Case

Courtroom Chaos: High Drama in Calcutta Over ED-TMC Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026