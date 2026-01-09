Tanfac Industries Expands with New Fluorinated Chemicals Facility
Tanfac Industries plans to invest Rs 495 crore in a new manufacturing facility for fluorinated chemicals and raise Rs 500 crore through equity shares. The facility, located in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, aims to be operational by November, enhancing the company's downstream product offerings and investor engagement.
- Country:
- India
Tanfac Industries Limited is set to enhance its operations with the establishment of a new manufacturing facility for fluorinated chemicals, a development expected to cost Rs 495 crore.
The company announced this initiative in a regulatory filing, revealing a strategic move to expand its downstream product line. Scheduled to commence operations in November at its Cuddalore site, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 20,000 tonnes.
To fund this project and further corporate activities, Tanfac Industries plans to raise Rs 500 crore by issuing equity shares. This capital-raising strategy includes a split of existing equity shares to enhance market liquidity and attract more investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transparency Concerns Shadow Pakistan's Investment Reforms
Strengthening EU-Andhra Pradesh Ties: A New Era of Trade and Investment
CM Mohan Charan Majhi chairs 43rd HLCA, clears Rs 55,783 crore industrial investments
Odisha approves Rs 55,783 cr investments, to create over 14,500 jobs
Sebi issues uniform compliance reporting format for Specialized Investment Funds