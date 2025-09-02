Wipro Set to Boost Consumer Demand with GST Reduction

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting is predicting a surge in consumer demand in the latter half of this fiscal year, largely attributed to anticipated tax cuts under the proposed GST rationalisation, CEO Vineet Agrawal announced.

Agrawal disclosed that the company, known for its diverse range of FMCG products, is committed to passing any GST reduction benefits onto consumers.

This potential reduction could lower consumer prices, thereby freeing up disposable income and propelling demand across various sectors.