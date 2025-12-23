Left Menu

Lt Governor's Compassionate Leadership: Prioritizing Life Over Protocol

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta postponed an official event to facilitate the air evacuation of a critically ill patient from Leh to Srinagar. This decision, hailed by Ladakh BJP President Khachu Tashi, underscores the humanitarian leadership of the Lt Governor, exemplifying a 'people-first' approach during medical emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:59 IST
In a commendable act of prioritizing life over protocol, Lt Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, postponed an official engagement to ensure the emergency airlift of a critically ill patient from Leh to Srinagar on Tuesday.

The decision was lauded by Ladakh BJP President Khachu Tashi, highlighting the Lt Governor's exemplary humanitarian leadership. The patient, a 67-year-old from SNM hospital in Leh, required urgent transport to Soura Medical Institute in Srinagar due to severe health issues.

This marks the second critical airlift within weeks using the newly expanded B-3 helicopter services, inaugurated to boost connectivity and emergency responses in Ladakh. The initiative reaffirms the administration's commitment to citizen welfare.

