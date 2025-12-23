Lt Governor's Compassionate Leadership: Prioritizing Life Over Protocol

In a commendable act of prioritizing life over protocol, Lt Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, postponed an official engagement to ensure the emergency airlift of a critically ill patient from Leh to Srinagar on Tuesday.

The decision was lauded by Ladakh BJP President Khachu Tashi, highlighting the Lt Governor's exemplary humanitarian leadership. The patient, a 67-year-old from SNM hospital in Leh, required urgent transport to Soura Medical Institute in Srinagar due to severe health issues.

This marks the second critical airlift within weeks using the newly expanded B-3 helicopter services, inaugurated to boost connectivity and emergency responses in Ladakh. The initiative reaffirms the administration's commitment to citizen welfare.