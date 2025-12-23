Rising Pressures and New Models: The Future of Winter Olympics

Mounting pressure is on Italian authorities to expedite preparations for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics amidst financial shortfalls and unusually high temperatures, with the Games set to commence in February. International Ski and Snowboard Federation president Johan Eliasch has highlighted deeper structural flaws impacting winter sports.

With escalating costs and climate impacts, there's growing advocacy for a rotating host model for Winter Olympics, aiming for sustainable planning and reduced expenses. Such a model would prevent rarely used infrastructure post-Games, benefiting athletes and spectators.

Eliasch pointed out that several Olympic venues face technical hurdles due to governmental funding limitations. As snowmaking becomes a concern ahead of the 2026 Games, the need for financial clarity and preparation intensifies to meet quality and experiential standards.

