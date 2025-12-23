Left Menu

Rising Pressures and New Models: The Future of Winter Olympics

The Milano Cortina Olympics face funding challenges and climate pressure, leading to calls for a rotating model of permanent hosts for Winter Games. Advocates argue this approach will ensure long-term planning and reduce costs. Snowmaking and infrastructure issues highlight funding concerns ahead of the 2026 event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:57 IST
Rising Pressures and New Models: The Future of Winter Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mounting pressure is on Italian authorities to expedite preparations for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics amidst financial shortfalls and unusually high temperatures, with the Games set to commence in February. International Ski and Snowboard Federation president Johan Eliasch has highlighted deeper structural flaws impacting winter sports.

With escalating costs and climate impacts, there's growing advocacy for a rotating host model for Winter Olympics, aiming for sustainable planning and reduced expenses. Such a model would prevent rarely used infrastructure post-Games, benefiting athletes and spectators.

Eliasch pointed out that several Olympic venues face technical hurdles due to governmental funding limitations. As snowmaking becomes a concern ahead of the 2026 Games, the need for financial clarity and preparation intensifies to meet quality and experiential standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025