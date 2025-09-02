Andhra Pradesh: The Emerging East Coast Maritime Gateway

In a strategic move to enhance economic growth, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a comprehensive plan to position the state as the East Coast maritime logistics gateway. Addressing the East Coast Maritime Logistics Conference in Visakhapatnam, Naidu emphasized the state's strategic location for cargo movement along the east coast.

The initiative will see Andhra Pradesh developing into a logistics hub, leveraging its six existing ports and plans for four additional ports. With an ambitious goal to construct a port every 50 km along its 1,000 km coastline, the state aims to bolster its standing in sea cargo transport, currently ranking second in India.

The state's logistics contribution to its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to increase from one per cent to three per cent. Plans also include establishing a logistics university and a civil aviation university, alongside facilities for shipbuilding, repair, and recycling. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of reducing logistics costs, which are currently at 13 per cent in India, compared to eight per cent in other countries.