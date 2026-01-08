Transport Development Council meeting: Himachal deputy CM raises state's issues concerning sector

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday urged the Centre to extend the validity of taxi permits from 12 to 15 years in the state.

Agnihotri, who also holds transport portfolio, raised state's issues concerning the sector while participating in the national-level meet of transport ministers and 43rd meeting of Transport Development Council under chairmanship of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The deputy CM said the central government has fixed the validity of taxi permit for 12 years and due to this the transporters face hardships.

He urged the Centre that this validity should be increased at least to 15 years or till the time the vehicle is fit to ply on roads. Gadkari assured that the necessary amendment in the Motor Vehicles Act would be brought in the next session of Parliament to increase the permit validity of taxis, a statement from the state government said.

Highlighting the state's difficult topographical and geographical conditions and limited land availability, Agnihotri also requested for segregation of establishing driving training schools and automated testing stations under the Centre's cluster scheme, so that the benefit of this Scheme can be availed by the residents of Himachal. Gadkari said he is aware of the situation and assured that the interests of hilly states would be protected and suitable changes will be introduced, according to the statement.

Additionally, the deputy CM requested that the carrying capacity of goods vehicles, particularly tippers, should be determined on the basis of the actual goods carried.

Agreeing with the concerns raised, Gadkari assured that appropriate guidelines would be framed in this regard and that the central government would carefully consider the issues highlighted by hilly states like Himachal Pradesh. He emphasized that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is committed to providing necessary support to address these challenges, particularly in the areas of vehicle scrapping, and infrastructure development, among others, the statement said.

