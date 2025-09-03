Tragedy in Wyoming Skies: Plane Crash in Bighorn Mountains

A tragic plane crash in the remote Bighorn Mountains of northern Wyoming has claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl, according to authorities on Tuesday. The accident also left three of her family members injured. Rescuers were alerted to the wreckage by a medical service helicopter conducting an aerial survey.

The crash took place late Monday afternoon on Big Mountain, an 8,200-foot peak located roughly 24 kilometers west of Sheridan. A medical helicopter spotted the crashed plane after it was dispatched to fly over the region within Bighorn National Forest, where rescue teams subsequently mobilized at a nearby highway rest area.

Upon reaching the crash site, first responders found the young girl deceased; an 11-year-old boy, a 53-year-old woman, and a 54-year-old man were seriously injured. Two survivors were airlifted to a hospital in Billings, Montana, while one was transported to a Sheridan hospital. The FAA is investigating, though no details about the victims or the flight have been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)