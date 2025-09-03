Left Menu

Tragedy in Wyoming Skies: Plane Crash in Bighorn Mountains

A plane crash in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl and left three relatives injured. A medical service helicopter discovered the wreckage, prompting rescue efforts. The FAA is investigating the cause, as the victims' identities remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheridan | Updated: 03-09-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 02:26 IST
Tragedy in Wyoming Skies: Plane Crash in Bighorn Mountains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic plane crash in the remote Bighorn Mountains of northern Wyoming has claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl, according to authorities on Tuesday. The accident also left three of her family members injured. Rescuers were alerted to the wreckage by a medical service helicopter conducting an aerial survey.

The crash took place late Monday afternoon on Big Mountain, an 8,200-foot peak located roughly 24 kilometers west of Sheridan. A medical helicopter spotted the crashed plane after it was dispatched to fly over the region within Bighorn National Forest, where rescue teams subsequently mobilized at a nearby highway rest area.

Upon reaching the crash site, first responders found the young girl deceased; an 11-year-old boy, a 53-year-old woman, and a 54-year-old man were seriously injured. Two survivors were airlifted to a hospital in Billings, Montana, while one was transported to a Sheridan hospital. The FAA is investigating, though no details about the victims or the flight have been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws

Sabalenka Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals as Vondrousova Withdraws

 Global
2
Trump's Unexpected Hiatus Sparks Health Rumors

Trump's Unexpected Hiatus Sparks Health Rumors

 United States
3
Jessica Pegula's Triumphant U.S. Open Run: A Comeback Story

Jessica Pegula's Triumphant U.S. Open Run: A Comeback Story

 Global
4
US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025