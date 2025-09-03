Left Menu

China's Race to Capitalize on Weight-Loss Drug Shortages

Chinese companies are making generic versions of popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, initially taking advantage of U.S. supply shortages. Compounding pharmacies thrived by offering these drugs, but regulatory restrictions and patent expirations are shifting focus to generic markets in Canada and Brazil.

Chinese pharmaceutical companies are seizing the opportunity to produce generic versions of weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound. This comes on the heels of U.S. supply shortages, where Chinese suppliers met demand by supplying raw ingredients, effectively filling the gap left by branded manufacturers.

While regulatory hurdles and a tightening market have stemmed the flood of these drugs into the U.S., companies like Hybio and Sinopep are now turning their attention toward markets such as Canada and Brazil, where key drug patents are nearing expiration. This strategic pivot highlights the industry's adaptability in meeting global demand for weight-loss solutions.

The economic incentive for these companies is strong; the low production cost coupled with substantial markups makes targeting emerging markets lucrative. However, the complexity of manufacturing injectable semaglutide and regulatory oversight could slow down their efforts. As branded drugs regain supply stability, the compounding boom may prove to be a fleeting yet significant market disruption.

