Drone Crash Causes Train Delays in Russia's Rostov Region

A drone crash near a train station in Russia's Rostov region resulted in power disruptions and significant train delays. Russian Railways confirmed the incident, noting that no injuries were reported according to their updates on the Telegram messaging app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone crash in Russia's Rostov region has disrupted power and led to extensive train delays, according to Russian Railways.

The incident took place near a train station, affecting various services as authorities worked to manage the aftermath.

Fortunately, Russian Railways has reported no injuries related to this incident, as communicated on the Telegram messaging platform.

