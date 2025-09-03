Drone Crash Causes Train Delays in Russia's Rostov Region
A drone crash near a train station in Russia's Rostov region resulted in power disruptions and significant train delays. Russian Railways confirmed the incident, noting that no injuries were reported according to their updates on the Telegram messaging app.
