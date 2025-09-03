Tariff Tensions: Trump Highlights US-India Trade Imbalance
President Donald Trump emphasized the long-standing trade imbalance between the US and India, citing 'tremendous tariffs' imposed by New Delhi. This situation created a 'one-sided' relationship until Trump took office, leading to reciprocal tariffs. Modi vowed to protect India's economic interests despite the US's 'unjustified' tariffs.
President Donald Trump has signaled a shift in the US-India trade dynamics, alleging a long-standing imbalance owing to India's high tariffs on American products. He made it clear that the US-India relationship, although friendly, was skewed until his administration took corrective measures.
The imposition of 50% reciprocal tariffs by the US further strained bilateral ties, with India labeling these tariffs as 'unjustified.' Trump's comments come as he underscores India's historical advantage in trade, charging significant tariffs on American goods, while the US had none.
Amid these tensions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains steadfast in protecting national interests, particularly those of farmers and small-scale industries. He warned of increased pressure but promised resilience. Meanwhile, the trade between the two nations totals over USD 131 billion, underlining the significance of resolving this standoff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
