Empowerment Over Freebies: Modi’s Vision with Surya Ghar and Kusum Yojanas
Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on empowerment through schemes like 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' and 'PM KUSUM Yojana', which encourage self-reliance rather than dependence on government freebies. These initiatives, designed by Modi, emphasize personal involvement in generating electricity for personal and grid use.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the empowerment-centric approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contrasting it with a reliance on government freebies. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, Goyal spotlighted schemes like 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' and 'PM KUSUM Yojana' as cornerstone examples of self-reliant citizenry.
These schemes, personally designed by Modi, aim to encourage individuals to generate their own electricity, thereby reducing dependence on state-provided power. Goyal emphasized the personal involvement model, quoting the concept of 'skin in the game', to highlight citizen participation in tandem with government support.
By integrating personal investment with government aid, initiatives like the Surya Ghar Yojana enable citizens to produce energy for domestic use and feed surpluses back into the grid. This approach is poised to cultivate a self-sufficient populace, reducing reliance on government subsidies and ensuring consistent power supply.
