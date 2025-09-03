Left Menu

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Achieves 58x Oversubscription with Beeline Capital's Mastery

Beeline Capital Advisors successfully closed Shreeji Shipping Global's IPO, attracting strong investor enthusiasm with an oversubscription rate of 58.10 times. The IPO, originally valued at ₹410.71 crore, drew ₹16,882 crore. Despite challenging market conditions, shares climbed to ₹275 on debut, showcasing robust demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:06 IST
Beeline Strengthens Mainboard Track Record with 96% Anchor Book in Shreeji Shipping IPO. Image Credit: ANI
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has clinched the IPO deal for Shreeji Shipping Global Limited with resounding success. The offering, initially pegged at ₹410.71 crore, was oversubscribed by 58.10 times, amassing investor interest worth ₹16,882 crore.

Distinguished institutional investors filled nearly 96% of the anchor book, led by Bank of India Small Cap Fund and others, signaling strong confidence in Shreeji Shipping's strategy. Shares were issued at ₹252 and opened at ₹271.85, reaching a peak of ₹275, despite market volatility.

This IPO marks Beeline's third mainboard success following Mamata Machinery and Borana Weaves. Up next, Beeline targets Amanta Healthcare's IPO, with Bandhan Small Cap Fund topping anchor investors in a remarkably subscribed anchor portion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

