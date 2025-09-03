Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Near Multi-Year Highs Amid Heavy Debt Supply Concerns

Euro zone bond yields remain steady near multi-year highs as investors worry about sustainable government debt, amidst a season of high debt supply. Despite muted reactions to political uncertainties in France, forecasts suggest significant European bond issuances, impacting global markets, including Japan's rise in bond yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:28 IST
Long-dated euro zone bond yields held steady on Wednesday, yet lingered near multi-year highs due to investor concerns over the sustainability of government debt levels. This comes at the start of a month marked by heavy debt supply. Germany's 30-year bond yield remained nearly unchanged at 3.413%, near its peak in 14 years reached on Tuesday.

Yields for long-dated bonds across other euro zone nations, including France and Italy, largely mirrored Germany's subdued movements, with slight decreases registered at 4.49% and 4.66%, respectively. Germany's 10-year yield, serving as the euro zone benchmark, remained flat at 2.78%.

In France, government bonds reacted minimally to Finance Minister Eric Lombard's comments on possible compromises required to cut the budget deficit if Prime Minister Francois Bayrou faces a vote of no confidence on September 8. Bond yields in the euro zone climbed on Tuesday, extending an upward trend since August as investors brace for substantial bond issuances from global players including Germany, Japan, and the U.S.

Societe Generale anticipates over 100 billion euros ($117 billion) in European bond issuances within September and October, adding to global market jitters. This nervousness carried over to Asia as well, with Japan's 30-year government bond yield reaching a record 3.292% on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

