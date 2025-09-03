Left Menu

UK Economy Edges Toward a Soft Landing Amid Policy Caution

Bank of England policymaker Alan Taylor expressed optimism about the UK's economy nearing a 'soft landing' but warned of fragility in the current economic climate. He emphasized the need for carefully calibrated monetary policy as the economy faces new challenges and faces the risk of lagging inflation targets.

03-09-2025
The British economy is approaching a 'soft landing,' according to Bank of England policymaker Alan Taylor. However, he cautioned that the economy is at a sensitive juncture that requires careful monetary policy assessment in the following months.

In his annual report to the Treasury Select Committee, Taylor highlighted the proximity to a recovery but stressed the precariousness of the moment, advising on the need for calibrated monetary policies. Last month, the Monetary Policy Committee narrowly voted to reduce the Bank Rate to 4% among debates over the correct approach.

Taylor shifted his initial stance for a deeper rate cut to achieve a majority decision. His main goal is to return inflation to the 2% target, balancing restrictiveness in monetary policy while being wary of economic deceleration and inflation rates falling below target levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

