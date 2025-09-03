UK Economy Edges Toward a Soft Landing Amid Policy Caution

The British economy is approaching a 'soft landing,' according to Bank of England policymaker Alan Taylor. However, he cautioned that the economy is at a sensitive juncture that requires careful monetary policy assessment in the following months.

In his annual report to the Treasury Select Committee, Taylor highlighted the proximity to a recovery but stressed the precariousness of the moment, advising on the need for calibrated monetary policies. Last month, the Monetary Policy Committee narrowly voted to reduce the Bank Rate to 4% among debates over the correct approach.

Taylor shifted his initial stance for a deeper rate cut to achieve a majority decision. His main goal is to return inflation to the 2% target, balancing restrictiveness in monetary policy while being wary of economic deceleration and inflation rates falling below target levels.

