India and Germany Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Volatility

In the face of rising global economic and geopolitical tensions, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, highlighted the critical need for India and Germany to bolster their relationship. Jaishankar's remarks came during discussions with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, where they underscored the pressing importance of finalizing the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union.

The ministers also explored avenues to double bilateral trade and emphasized sectors like defence, green hydrogen, semiconductor manufacturing, and clean energy. Jaishankar noted that strengthening Indo-German ties would contribute significantly to global economic stability, especially amid strained India-US trade relations.

Furthermore, Jaishankar announced that both countries would grant gratis visas for short-term educational exchanges, fostering deeper people-to-people connections and research collaborations. As Germany backs India's anti-terrorism efforts, both sides agreed to expand military engagements and ease export controls in defence sectors, signaling a new chapter of cooperation.

