America's $32.5 Million Lifeline: Combating Hunger in Nigeria

The United States has announced a pivotal $32.5 million aid package for Nigeria, aimed at addressing severe hunger in the wake of escalating conflicts. This marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy post-Trump era, where most aid had been suspended.

The funding will target food assistance and nutritional support for internally displaced people in Nigeria's conflict-affected regions. With security issues and reduced funding creating a dire hunger crisis in northern Nigeria, this aid is critical to preventing widespread food shortages and clinic closures.

According to the World Food Programme, current food stocks in affected areas are dwindling. The aid will support over 764,205 beneficiaries, focusing on vulnerable groups including pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and children, using electronic food vouchers.

(With inputs from agencies.)