UAE's Foreign Policy Strategy: Alliances, Influence, and Controversy

The United Arab Emirates employs an assertive foreign policy across the Middle East and Africa, using alliances, military intervention, and financial support to counter political Islam, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood. The UAE's involvement spans several countries, with a strategy that has sparked both support and criticism on the global stage.

The United Arab Emirates is making headlines with its aggressive foreign policy maneuvers in the Middle East and Africa, most recently highlighted by a military escalation with Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

Abu Dhabi crafts alliances, often fraught with controversy, to counter the perceived destabilizing threat posed by political Islam, especially from groups linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. The UAE's interventions have involved military support, financial backing, and strategic partnerships, reflecting its intent to bolster nation-states against extremists, a strategy that has drawn both endorsement and censure from international observers.

The UAE's influence stretches across Yemen, Egypt, Sudan, Chad, Libya, Israel, and Somaliland, with actions ranging from military withdrawals and economic investments to diplomatic breakthroughs. Controversy persists as the UAE navigates allegations of supporting authoritarian rulers and risks of fueling regional conflicts while asserting its role as a dominant power broker.

