India Inc Applauds GST Council's Groundbreaking Tax Reforms

India Inc has warmly welcomed the GST Council's latest decisions, which many are calling a groundbreaking step towards streamlining India's indirect tax regime.

The Council's shift to a two-tier tax structure of 5% and 18% is seen as a significant simplification, expected to ease compliance burdens for businesses and boost consumer confidence.

Industry leaders believe reducing GST rates on essential goods and aligning taxation in the textile sector will give much-needed relief to Indian businesses and consumers, paving the way for enhanced economic growth.