Swift Restoration Efforts Keep Strategic Arunachal Route Open

Landslides triggered by heavy rains blocked key sections of the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road in Arunachal Pradesh, affecting a crucial supply route to the frontier areas. The incident occurred near Jang town in the Tawang district, cutting off an indispensable axis for military and civilian movement.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swiftly intervened, launching clearance operations under adverse conditions. Crews from the 42 Border Roads Task Force worked tirelessly amid ongoing rainfall to clear the debris. By midnight Wednesday, traffic resumed, ensuring the flow of military convoys and essential supplies, according to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

In addition to restoring the road, BRO personnel assisted stranded tourists with food and water, demonstrating their commitment to public service. The rapid reinstatement of the BCT road was critical not only for local relief but also for maintaining the operational readiness of security forces along the Line of Actual Control, a testament to the road's strategic significance.

