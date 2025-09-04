Left Menu

Sharvaya Metals Secures ₹16.72 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

Sharvaya Metals Limited raises ₹16.72 crore from key institutional investors through its Anchor Book. The IPO opens on September 4, 2025, with shares priced between ₹192-₹196, proposing listing on the BSE SME platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:32 IST
Sharvaya Metals Limited Successfully Completes Anchor Book Subscription, Raises INR 16.72 Crore. Image Credit: ANI
Sharvaya Metals Limited, a prominent name in aluminium manufacturing and supply, has successfully secured ₹16.72 crore from notable institutional investors through the company's Anchor Book subscription. This fundraising effort underscores a notable vote of confidence from investors in the firm's business plan and future growth potential.

The allocation process involved distributing 8,53,200 equity shares at ₹196 each to anchor investors, including significant participation from renowned funds. Among the investors were Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC's Citadel Capital Fund and Elite Capital Fund, each contributing ₹3.27 crore, respectively. NAV Capital VCC's Emerging Star Fund also invested ₹3.02 crore, and contributions from Krushnam Nexus Capital Scheme I and Pentateam Inventure Capital Scheme I reached ₹2.02 crore each. Beacon Stone Capital VCC and Lords Multigrowth Fund contributed ₹1.61 crore and ₹1.51 crore, respectively.

The company's IPO is scheduled to commence on September 4, 2025, and will conclude on September 9, 2025. The price band for the shares is set between ₹192 and ₹196 apiece. These shares are slated to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The IPO management is entrusted to Expert Global Consultants Pvt. Ltd., serving as the Book Running Lead Manager, with Cumulative Capital and Expert Global Consultants Pvt. Ltd. acting as the Issue Underwriters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

