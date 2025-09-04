Game-Changing GST Reforms: A Boon for Consumers

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has hailed the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms as transformative, urging industries to ensure consumers benefit from reduced costs. The minister made these comments during the India MedTech Expo 2025.

Goyal emphasized that the recent adjustments in indirect taxes would have far-reaching impacts across multiple sectors, from agriculture to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He expressed confidence that the recent changes would positively influence the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Describing the GST reforms as 'game-changing,' Goyal argued that these measures are crucial as India aims for developed nation status by 2047. He called on industry leaders to fully transfer the savings to consumers, ensuring widespread economic benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)