TECNO Unveils World's Slimmest Smartphone: POVA Slim 5G

TECNO Mobile India has launched the world's slimmest smartphone, POVA Slim 5G, blending ultra-slim design with advanced technology. The device, featuring unique mood light design and Ella AI, emphasizes durability and superior connectivity. With a slim 5.95mm profile and robust features, it represents TECNO's 3B philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:59 IST
TECNO Launches POVA Slim 5G - the World's Slimmest Phone and a Bold Step in Its 3B Journey. Image Credit: ANI
TECNO Mobile India has announced the launch of the world's slimmest smartphone, the TECNO POVA Slim 5G, claiming a revolutionary melding of sleek design, innovative technology, and mood-inspired lighting. This launch reinforces the brand's commitment to its 3B philosophy of Best Signal, Best Design, and Best AI.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, pointed out the company's focus on empowering individuals in tier 2 and 3 towns with technology that truly matters. The POVA Slim 5G embodies innovation through its lightweight design, durable materials, and localized AI features.

The device offers the world's first Dynamic Mood Light Design, enhancing interaction by responding uniquely to calls and notifications. With a stunning AMOLED display and military-grade durability, the POVA Slim 5G highlights TECNO's dedication to blending style with functionality. It will be available from September 8, 2025, in multiple stunning colors at an introductory price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

