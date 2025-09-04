TECNO Unveils World's Slimmest Smartphone: POVA Slim 5G

TECNO Mobile India has announced the launch of the world's slimmest smartphone, the TECNO POVA Slim 5G, claiming a revolutionary melding of sleek design, innovative technology, and mood-inspired lighting. This launch reinforces the brand's commitment to its 3B philosophy of Best Signal, Best Design, and Best AI.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, pointed out the company's focus on empowering individuals in tier 2 and 3 towns with technology that truly matters. The POVA Slim 5G embodies innovation through its lightweight design, durable materials, and localized AI features.

The device offers the world's first Dynamic Mood Light Design, enhancing interaction by responding uniquely to calls and notifications. With a stunning AMOLED display and military-grade durability, the POVA Slim 5G highlights TECNO's dedication to blending style with functionality. It will be available from September 8, 2025, in multiple stunning colors at an introductory price.

(With inputs from agencies.)